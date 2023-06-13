Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia ACLU sends letter to state officials in response to protest arrests

The ACLU of Georgia is demanding answers from state officials in response to arrests made during the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center protests.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The ACLU of Georgia is demanding answers from state officials in response to arrests made during the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center protests.

The letter was sent to Attorney General of Georgia Chris Carr and GBI Director Mike Register.

The organization claims the arrests of protestors are based on false accusations.

“This is part of our constitutional system, part of how people are allowed to express their political views, their opposition or support for political matters,” Andrea Young, executive director of ACLU of Georgia, said. “And it is deeply concerning the state of Georgia would misrepresent, accuse people of terrorism.”

Young said the organization became concerned when the first arrests were made using Georgia’s domestic terrorism law to charge protestors.

Recently, three activists were arrested and charged with money laundering and charity fraud.

They were part of the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which provided bail money and help to arrested protestors.

But protestors and the ACLU argue the arrests were retaliation.

Young told Atlanta News First their concern also lies in tying domestic terrorism to legitimate protests.

She continued to say they want to see proof from state officials that organizations involved in the protests have been designated as Domestic Violent Extremist groups.

“People are being punished for their opposition to the training center, not for the acts they allegedly committed,” she said.

A GBI spokesperson said they have no additional comments because it is an ongoing investigation.

Atlanta News First will update this story when the Attorney General’s office responds.

Here is a copy of the letter:

https://www.acluga.org/sites/default/files/atlanta_public_safety_training_center.pdf

