Ga. digital license users hit milestone in less than a month

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services said its digital driver’s license and ID application program has reached 150,000 users since its launch May 18.

“Digital credentialing has quickly gained traction among our tech-savvy customers and has proven to be a game-changer in simplifying identification processes while increasing customer security,” agency chief Spencer R. Moore said.

Optional digital licenses and IDs are only accepted at select Transportation Security Administration security checkpoints, not by state troopers and local law enforcement officers. So you still need to carry your physical driver’s license.

How to get started

Georgia residents must have a valid and easily readable Georgia driver’s license or ID card, as well as an iPhone 8 or later or Apple Watch 4 or later, with the latest version of iOS or watchOS. You must also have your device set to the United States.

Adding a driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet can be done in just a few simple steps. Georgia residents can tap the + button at the top of the screen in Apple Wallet on their iPhone select “Driver’s license or State ID,” and follow the on-screen instructions to start the set-up and verification process.

Please note that it could take up to 48 hours for Georgia to appear as an option in Apple Wallet.

How to use it

A Georgia digital driver’s license or ID in Apple Wallet is accepted at select TSA checkpoints at participating airports https://www.tsa.gov/digital-id around the country.

To present a Georgia digital driver’s license or ID in Apple Wallet at a TSA checkpoint, residents can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the reader. Residents’ devices will then display what information is being requested by the TSA, and only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested information released from a device. Since the information is shared digitally, residents do not need to hand over their iPhone or Apple Watch to present their Georgia digital driver’s license or ID in Apple Wallet.

Learn more

For more information including access to informational videos on Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID on iPhone and Apple Watch, visit https://dds.georgia.gov/georgia-licenseid/ga-digital-drivers-license.

Information about Apple Wallet can be found at https://learn.wallet.apple/id.

