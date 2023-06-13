Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico.(U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A voluntary recall has been issued for certain frozen strawberry products due to concerns for a hepatitis A contamination.

The United States Food and Drug Administration says Willamette Valley Fruit Co, of Salem, Oregon, issued the voluntary recall Monday for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico.

The recalled frozen fruit products were sold as select packages of Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit and Great Value Antioxidant Blend at Walmart stores in 32 states from Jan. 24 to June 8.

Additionally, certain packages of Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend sold at Costco Wholesale stores in Colorado, Texas, California and Arizona from Oct. 3, 2022 until June 8, 2023 and Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio products distributed at HEB locations in Texas between July 18, 2022 to June 8, 2023 are being recalled voluntarily.

The FDA says there have been no illnesses reported yet that may be associated with the voluntary recall.

Customers who purchased the recalled frozen fruit can throw the items away or return it for a refund.

Signs of hepatitis A exposure can include fatigue, jaundice, dark urine, pale stool and liver failure in more serious cases.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker's Kitchen
Parker’s Kitchen announces location of new store in Augusta
Fatal shooting on Weston Street just outside the North Augusta city limits on June 13, 2023.
24-year-old man shot dead near North Augusta Middle School
On the I-520 off-ramp at Windsor Spring Road, a dump truck had fully rolled over onto its top...
Dump truck rolls over at Bobby Jones Expressway, Windsor Spring
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Berkley Hills
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Aiken

Latest News

FILE - Paula, foreground, of Guatemala, holds her daughter as she asks U.S. Customs and Border...
Biden to extend legal status for 4 nationalities, reversing Trump but irking some
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at Florida estate
Vaughn Taylor championship moves to Bartram Trail Golf Club
Vaughn Taylor championship
Vaughn Taylor Championship moves to Bartram Trail Golf Club
Police lights
YouTube threat brings deputy to Evans boy’s home