Frist Alert Issued | The latest from Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight a few isolated showers will be possible with thunderstorms in our southern counties. Temps will fall out of the 80s and into the upper 60s by tomorrow morning.

The threat of storms will also begin to go up by tomorrow morning, we’ve issued a FIRST ALERT for the entire CSRA starting at 7 am and lasting through 7 am Thursday morning. A stationary boundary will lift north as we head into the afternoon increasing the severe threat. The greatest threats within thunderstorms will be gusty winds and large hail. The storm prediction center has placed a low tornado threat for our western counties, so an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out but we’ll be focusing on the wind and hail threat. There will be two waves of showers and storms the first will move through during the morning with a slight lull by midday and a second wave of storms in the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall chances linger into Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Drier and warmer weather is expected Friday with highs near 90 degrees followed by a return to a more active weather pattern this Father’s Day weekend. Most of Saturday will remain on the drier side with storm activity going back up Saturday night and throughout the day on Sunday. Temps both on Saturday and Sunday will remain in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Storm chance will remain high through the first half of next week. With higher rain chances temps will stay below average in the mid-80s with muggy conditions. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

