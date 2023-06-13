Fox tests positive for rabies in Burke County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Animal Services says a fox tested positive for rabies after being found on June 7.

The Georgia Department of Public Health and Burke County Animal Services were contacted for an aggressive fox near Herndon Road, Middle Ground Road and Porter Carswell Road.

Officials say the fox was removed from the area and tested for rabies on Monday.

The public is urged to make sure that animals are up to date on their rabies vaccination.

The public is also asked to avoid wild animals and report any contact between humans and/or pets with wild animals to your Burke County Health Department, along with Burke County Animal Services and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

