Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Fox tests positive for rabies in Burke County

Officials say the fox was removed from the area and tested for rabies on Monday.
Officials say the fox was removed from the area and tested for rabies on Monday.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Animal Services says a fox tested positive for rabies after being found on June 7.

The Georgia Department of Public Health and Burke County Animal Services were contacted for an aggressive fox near Herndon Road, Middle Ground Road and Porter Carswell Road.

Officials say the fox was removed from the area and tested for rabies on Monday.

MORE | 4th raccoon in nearly a month tests positive for rabies

The public is urged to make sure that animals are up to date on their rabies vaccination.

The public is also asked to avoid wild animals and report any contact between humans and/or pets with wild animals to your Burke County Health Department, along with Burke County Animal Services and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker's Kitchen
Parker’s Kitchen announces location of new store in Augusta
On the I-520 off-ramp at Windsor Spring Road, a dump truck had fully rolled over onto its top...
Dump truck rolls over at Bobby Jones Expressway, Windsor Spring
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Berkley Hills
Car accident generic
Weekend traffic accidents kill 3 people across CSRA
A 13-year-old girl was shot at this Walmart in Aiken.
‘It’s happened in our backyard now’: Witnesses recall terror of Walmart shooting

Latest News

Dogwood Terrace Apartments in Augusta, Ga.
Dad sues city over girl’s killing at crime-troubled complex
Fatal shooting on Weston Street just outside the North Augusta city limits on June 13, 2023.
24-year-old man shot dead near North Augusta Middle School
Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
9 people wounded in Denver shooting after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in custody
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Mom accused of leaving toddler home alone while delivering DoorDash