Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Unsettled pattern most of the week with showers and storms each day. Highs below average through Thursday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances ending tonight as a front moves south of the CSRA. This front will stall just south of our region and continue rain chances for our Tuesday with isolated to widely scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s for most locations.

Wednesday, the front lifts to the north allowing for greater shower and thunderstorm chances across the area with highs only in the upper 70s and lower 80s due to increased cloud cover and rain coverage.

Rainfall chances linger into Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Drier and warmer weather is expected Friday with highs near 90 degrees followed by a return to a more active weather pattern this Father’s Day weekend. Highs will remain closer to average in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

