Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Unsettled pattern most of the week with showers and storms each day. Highs below average through Thursday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances ending tonight as a front moves south of the CSRA. This front will stall just south of our region and continue rain chances for our Tuesday with isolated to widely scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s for most locations.

Wednesday, the front lifts to the north allowing for greater shower and thunderstorm chances across the area with highs only in the upper 70s and lower 80s due to increased cloud cover and rain coverage.

Rainfall chances linger into Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Drier and warmer weather is expected Friday with highs near 90 degrees followed by a return to a more active weather pattern this Father’s Day weekend. Highs will remain closer to average in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One woman dead in Richmond County car accident
Car accident generic
Weekend traffic accidents kill 3 people across CSRA
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Berkley Hills
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead in Allendale County car accident
Parker's Kitchen
Parker’s Kitchen announces location of new store in Augusta

Latest News

Rain Chances
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Morning Jog Forecast
AM Storms, Below Average Highs This Week
early storms
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
early storms
Anthony's 11pm Forecast: 6/11