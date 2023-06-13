Submit Photos/Videos
Crews battle flames at Clearwater post office

By Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early Tuesday morning, crews responded to the scene of a postal office structure fire, according to officials.

Dispatch says crews were called to the Clearwater Post Office located at 4425 Jefferson Davis Highway at 4:05 a.m.

Surrounding buildings have not been determined to be in danger, and injuries are unknown.

