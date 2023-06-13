Crews battle flames at Clearwater post office
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early Tuesday morning, crews responded to the scene of a postal office structure fire, according to officials.
Dispatch says crews were called to the Clearwater Post Office located at 4425 Jefferson Davis Highway at 4:05 a.m.
Surrounding buildings have not been determined to be in danger, and injuries are unknown.
