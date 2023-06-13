Augusta Prep gets $500,000 boost to scholarship program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Preparatory Day School has gotten a big donation to its Malone Family Foundation scholarship program.

This week, Augusta Prep received an additional $500,000 grant from the Malone Foundation to help further provide educational opportunities for new students. It will benefit those in the top 5% of their class who demonstrate academic achievement, exemplary citizenship, and leadership potential, as well as financial need.

In 2009, Augusta Prep was selected by the Malone Family Foundation as one of 48 schools nationwide – the only school in Georgia – to receive a $2 million endowment. Augusta Prep uses interest from the endowment to fund the annual Malone Scholarship program, which offers renewable scholarships that can pay up to 100 percent of tuition and most fees for students who are U.S. citizens in seventh through 12th grades.

“We are so thrilled that John Malone decided to invest further in our ability to provide a life-changing education for students in the CSRA,” Augusta Prep Head of School Derrick Willard said. “This endowment expands our ability to provide access through scholarships to a Prep education. I hope families who qualify and want the very best education for their children will apply.”

The Malone Family Foundation, per its website, was founded in 1997 by Dr. John C. Malone, a well-known communications and media executive and investor, and his family, with one principal initial objective: to improve access to quality education – particularly at the secondary school level — for highly capable students who lack the financial resources to best develop their talents.

