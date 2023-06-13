Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta considers GPS warning about Olive Road bridge

By Steve Byerly
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members on Tuesday decided to consider taking things up a notch when it comes to Olive Road bridge warnings.

After years of crashes and city officials saying their hands are basically tied, Augusta Commission member Wayne Guilfoyle asked for a discussion Tuesday on solutions to prevent drivers from hitting low bridges.

Meeting as the Augusta Engineering Services Committee, commissioners on Tuesday approved moving to the full commission a proposal to better alert drivers.

The proposal calls for contacting GPS-based driver navigation services to get them to add a notification about the low height of the bridge as they approach it.

The railroad bridge over Olive Road is so low that a standard box truck can’t pass under it. As a result, trucks hit it and get stuck under it multiple times a year, even though there are many signs and warnings. It’s already happened once this month.

Despite countless inspections from railroad company CSX and the city, no one wants to raise the overpass due to costs.

People have suggested hanging something above the road at the height of the bridge. If drivers hit that, they’ll know their vehicles are too tall to fit.

John Ussery, assistant director of traffic engineering, said he’s against that for liability reasons.

He also says it’s impractical for Olive Road to be closed.

Augusta traffic engineering workers say they’re working with CSX on a solution and have had talks about what to do, but no plans have been made.

