Arrest made in connection with late-night shooting at S.C. State University

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), a 20-year-old man was arrested in...
According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a late-night shooting at South Carolina State University.(Live 5 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a late-night shooting at South Carolina State University.

Daniel Eugene Hutto is charged with accessory before the fact to attempted murder.

SLED said Hutto gave the gun to the suspect that was used to fire into a crowd of students on S.C. State’s campus. SLED added Hutto opened his open book bag and allowed the suspect to take it.

Law enforcement said surveillance footage of the shooting correlates with the information given during an interview.

On March 3, 2023, during the shooting at least one person was injured.

