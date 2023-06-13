Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle accident

Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died at age 71.(Source: Spectrum News Albany via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the television series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died after a motorcycle accident, according to his longtime agent. He was 71.

Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson, says the actor died Monday night after the accident in Vermont. He told People magazine that Williams was making a turn when a car cut him off.

The 71-year-old actor’s long-standing career dates back to 1975 when he made his film debut in the thriller “Deadly Hero.” In 1979, Williams starred as George Berger in the film “Hair,” based on the Broadway musical. It was a role that earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.

Williams’ career extended over decades with more than 120 credits to his name. He appeared in such movies as “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Deep End of the Ocean.” His TV credits include “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods” and “Chicago Fire.”

He was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, in 1951.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One woman dead in Richmond County car accident
Car accident generic
Weekend traffic accidents kill 3 people across CSRA
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Berkley Hills
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead in Allendale County car accident
Parker's Kitchen
Parker’s Kitchen announces location of new store in Augusta

Latest News

Local pastors team up law enforcement to stop crime
Aiken city council reject location of Parker’s Kitchen- for now
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail