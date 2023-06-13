20-year-old suspect wanted in Augusta home invasion, aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a home invasion and aggravated assault case, according to authorities.

Authorities say Khalil Hudson, 20, is wanted for the incident that occurred on the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive on June 11.

Hudson is described as five feet, six inches, and around 130 pounds, authorities say. He is known to frequent the areas of Center West parkway and Demaret Street.

Authorities say Hudson is considered to be armed and dangerous. If contact is made, use caution, authorities advise.

If you have any information concerning Hudson please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1078 or 706-821-1080.

