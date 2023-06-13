1 pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One victim has been confirmed dead after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Aiken, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that around 6:44 a.m. a person was hit at 2108 Piper Road and will be investigating the incident.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is on the scene investigating.

A month ago, on May 3, a pedestrian was also killed after being struck by a vehicle on Bobby Jones Expressway on Sand Bar Ferry Road.

