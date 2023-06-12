What the Tech: App of the Day, Ink Hunter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ink is in. The next time you go to the gym, a restaurant or a ballpark just look around to see how many people have a tattoo on their arms, shoulders, leg, or neck.

Whether you want one or not, you may have at least wondered how a tattoo would look on you.

It isn’t one of the things you can just try. Ink is forever unless you get expensive and painful tattoo removal.

Ink Hunter is a smartphone app that uses your phone’s camera, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence to show you exactly how you’d look with a tattoo.

Here’s how it works: Draw three lines on the spot where you’d like the tattoo to appear.

The lines should be in the form of a smiley face. Browse through a long list of designs from tattoo artists and select one. Aiming your camera at the smiley-face lines will make the tattoo design appear on your skin.

Snap a photo within the app, and you can move it around to get it sized and shape just right.

The app also has filters so you can see what the tattoo will look like in a few years when it’s faded and slightly blurred.

Save a design you like and take it to a tattoo artist as a guide.

It’s much better than trying to describe it.

Ink Hunter will even help you find reputable tattoo artists in your area. Even if you’d never considered getting a tattoo yourself, Ink Hunter is a fun app to play around with.

There are Ink Hunter apps for iPhones and Android devices, and it’s only 99 cents. No subscription is required. Ink Hunter in the Google Play Store Ink Hunter in the Apple App Store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.