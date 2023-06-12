Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Water to gush from spillway in test at Strom Thurmond Lake

By Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will test the spillway gates at Strom Thurmond Lake this week, something that’s always a popular thing to watch.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the team will open all 23 spillway gates two feet. The test will take about two hours.

MORE | Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

The public can come out to watch, but you’ll need to stay out of the water downstream because of the currents and turbulence. From past experience, crowds are expected.

The best viewing locations are at the end of West Dam Park Road on the Georgia side or the Below Dam Recreation Area off Anniversary Circle on the South Carolina side.

Some of the rules:

  • Don’t park along public roads.
  • When driving across the dam, you can’t stop, and you’ll need to watch for pedestrians.
  • Pedestrians shouldn’t stand on the road and will need to be extra-careful if watching from the sidewalks on top of the dam.
  • Drones aren’t allowed near or above the dams, including in adjoining parks.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One woman dead in Richmond County car accident
Car accident generic
Weekend traffic accidents kill 3 people across CSRA
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Berkley Hills
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead in Allendale County car accident
A car flipped on its side on Hillview Dr & Ascauga Lake
1 person freed from car on its side near Graniteville

Latest News

Senator Jon Ossoff discusses military housing on Atlanta radio
Imagination Station promotes learning and fun with Space themed playdates
Learning at this local children’s museum is out of this world
Olive Road bridge, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta leader presses for solutions on Olive Road bridge
Experts at LSU say cyber security attacks are becoming more and more common.
Longtime Augusta journalist passes away at age 77