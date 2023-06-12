Water to gush from spillway in test at Strom Thurmond Lake

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will test the spillway gates at Strom Thurmond Lake this week, something that’s always a popular thing to watch.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the team will open all 23 spillway gates two feet. The test will take about two hours.

The public can come out to watch, but you’ll need to stay out of the water downstream because of the currents and turbulence. From past experience, crowds are expected.

The best viewing locations are at the end of West Dam Park Road on the Georgia side or the Below Dam Recreation Area off Anniversary Circle on the South Carolina side.

Some of the rules:

Don’t park along public roads.

When driving across the dam, you can’t stop, and you’ll need to watch for pedestrians.

Pedestrians shouldn’t stand on the road and will need to be extra-careful if watching from the sidewalks on top of the dam.

Drones aren’t allowed near or above the dams, including in adjoining parks.

