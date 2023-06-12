Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Tour boat carrying 36 people capsizes in Lockport, New York, cave

FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles northeast of Niagara Falls.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A tour boat with 36 people on board capsized during a cave tour Monday, police said.

Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles northeast of Niagara Falls, at about 11:30 a.m. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights.

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area,” police said in a press release.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One woman dead in Richmond County car accident
Car accident generic
Traffic accidents kill 3 people across CSRA
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Berkley Hills
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead in Allendale County car accident
A car flipped on its side on Hillview Dr & Ascauga Lake
1 person freed from car on its side near Graniteville

Latest News

Experts at LSU say cyber security attacks are becoming more and more common.
Longtime Augusta journalist passes away at age 77
Environmental officials killed a moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a...
Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway
Environmental officials killed a moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a...
Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport
Local reporter passes away at age 77