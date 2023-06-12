Sen. Tim Scott announcing endorsements in presidential bid
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Sen. Tim Scott, who has joined a crowded field of Republican candidates vying for their party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election, is announcing a list of 140 elected officials who have endorsed his campaign.
Several leaders from the CSRA are on the list, including Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon and state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.
The senator has reportedly received endorsements from the following officials:
- Henry Brown, Former Congressman
- Shane Massey, South Carolina Senate Majority Leader
- Brian Adams, State Senator
- Sean Bennett, State Senator
- Scott Talley, State Senator
- Chip Campsen, State Senator
- Ronnie Cromer, State Senator
- Stephen Goldfinch, State Senator
- Billy Garrett, State Senator
- Larry Grooms, State Senator
- Penry Gustafson, State Senator
- Katrina Shealy, State Senator
- Scott Talley, State Senator
- Ross Turner, State Senator
- Brandon Newton, House Chief Majority Whip
- Bruce Bannister, State Representative
- Liston Barfield, Former State Representative
- Jeff Bradley, State Representative
- Don Chapman, State Representative
- Brandon Cox, State Representative
- Joe Daning, Former State Representative
- Sylleste Davis, State Representative
- Jason Elliott, State Representative
- Shannon Erickson, State Representative
- Gil Gatch, State Representative
- Bobby Harrell, Former Speaker of the State House
- Tom Hartnett, State Representative
- Jenny Horne, Former State Representative
- Jeff Johnson, State Representative
- Deborah Long, Former State Representative
- John McCravy, State Representative
- Weston Newton, State Representative
- Samuel Rivers, Former State Representative
- Mark Smith, State Representative
- Bruce Bannister, State Representative
- Bill Taylor, State Representative
- Daniel Rickenmann, City of Columbia Mayor
- Cornelius Huff, Mayor of Inman
- Brandy Amidon, Mayor of Travelers Rest
- Robert Brown, Mayor of Hampton
- Christopher Burton, Mayor of Honea Path
- Jason Evans, Mayor of Pageland
- John Gettys, Mayor of Rock Hill
- Greg Habib, Mayor of Goose Creek
- Kevin Hart, Mayor of St. George
- Susan Holley, Mayor of Bethune
- Carol Jayroe, Mayor of Georgetown
- Michael Lockliear, Mayor of Moncks Corner
- William McMillan, Former Mayor of Mullins
- Rick Osbon, Mayor of Aiken
- Phillip Pounds, Mayor of Isle of Palms
- Christie Rainwater, Mayor of Hanahan
- Keith Summey, Mayor of North Charleston
- William Young, Mayor of Walterboro
- Joe Boykin, Charleston County Councilman
- Jay Byars, Dorchester County Councilman
- David Chinnis, Dorchester County Councilman
- Roy Costner, Pickens County Councilman
- Todd Friddle, Dorchester County Councilman
- Bill Hearn, Dorchester County Councilman
- Harriet Holman, Dorchester County Councilwoman
- Justin McCorkle, Spartanburg County Councilman
- Don Mize, Oconee County Councilman
- C. Brantley Moody, Charleston County Councilman
- Phil Obie, Berkeley County Councilman
- Dan Owens, Berkeley County Councilman
- Rita Ranck, Dorchester County Councilwoman
- Herbert Sass, Charleston County Councilman
- Liz Seman, Greenville County Councilwoman
- Kenny Skipper, Charleston County Councilman
- Amy Stern, Berkeley County Councilman
- Bubba Trippe, Colleton County Councilman
- Marshall West, Berkeley County Councilman
- Josh Whitley, Berkeley County Councilman
- Jonathan Angner, Georgetown City Councilman
- Brett Banks, Branchville Town Councilman
- Judy Bridge, Walterboro City Councilwoman
- James Broderick, Walterboro City Councilman
- Kay Brohl, Aiken City Councilwoman
- Peter Brown, Columbia City Councilman
- Jeff Chandler, Hanahan City Councilman
- Phil Clemmer, Fountain Inn City Councilman
- Mike Cook, Gaston Town Councilman
- Hannah Cox, Goose Creek Councilwoman
- John Don, Fountain Inn City Councilman
- David Dunn, Rockville Town Councilman
- Mike Dyson, Hanahan City Councilman
- Melissa Enos, Goose Creek City Councilwoman
- Jamie Fulmer, Spartanburg City Councilman
- Kima Garten-Schmidt, Summerville Town Councilwoman
- Andrea Gregory, Aiken City Councilwoman
- Bubba Hammett, Kingstree Town Councilman
- Greg Hammond, Sullivan’s Island Town Councilman
- Chuck Hudson, Cottageville Town Councilman
- Terry Jenkins, Summerville Town Councilman
- Mechelle Mabry, South Congaree Town Councilwoman
- Taft Matney, Mauldin City Councilman
- Levi Mims, Olanta Town Councilman
- Jimbo Moody, Barnwell Town Councilman
- Troy Mullinax, James Island Town Councilman
- Mark Phillips, Former Goose Creek City Councilman
- Greg Pryor, Walterboro City Councilman
- Rob Rain, Spartanburg City Councilman
- Phil Render, Myrtle Beach City Councilman
- Carl Ritchie, Mt. Pleasant Town Councilman
- Michael Sally, Hanahan City Councilman
- Kevin Shealy, Charleston City Councilman
- Hunter Sox, Cayce City Councilman
- Jarrett Taylor, Latta Town Councilman
- Jerry Tekac, Goose Creek City Councilman
- Terry Wilkinson, Ravenel Town Councilman
- Edward Woltz, Aiken City Councilman
- Grady Woods, Ridgeland Town Councilman
- Janet Brown Jurosko, Berkeley County Auditor
- JJ Messervy, Dorchester County Auditor
- Leah Dupree, Berkeley County Clerk of Court
- Karla Deese, Lancaster County Coroner
- Parks Evans, Greenville County Coroner
- Duane Lewis, Berkeley County Sheriff
- Scarlett Wilson, Solicitor• Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County Supervisor
- Eric Cathcart, Fairfield County Soil & Water Commissioner
- Will Galloway, Kerhsaw County Soil & Water Commissioner
- Patrick Jackson, Laurens County Soil & Water Commissioner
- Brad Martin, Greenwood County Soil & Water Commissioner
- Cindy Chitty, Dorchester County Treasurer
- Sandy Cochran, Barnwell County Treasurer
- Maria Walls, Beaufort County Treasurer
- Mick Zais, Former SC Superintendent of Education
- Barbara Nielsen, Former SC Superintendent of Education
- Lindsay Agostini, Richland District Two School Board Member
- Joe Baker, Berkeley County School Board Member
- Abbott “Tre” Bray, Lexington School District Two Board Member
- Richard Geier, Beaufort County School Board Member
- Hugh Gray, Newberry County School Board Member
- Keith Grybowski, Charleston County School Board Member
- Jody Hamm, Newberry County School Board Member
- Rebecca Hines, Lexington-Richland School District Five School Board Member
- Jimmy Hinson, Berkeley County School Board Member
- Matt Hogan, Lexington-Richland School District Five School Board Member
- Kathy Littleton, Berkeley County School Board Member
- Mac McQuillin, Berkeley County School Board Member
- Nikki Pruitt, Marlboro County School Board Member
- Michael Ramsey, Berkeley County School Board Member
- Bob Roddey, Chester County School Board Member
- Ann Stuart, McCormick County School Board Member
- Mark Truitt, Union County School Board Member
- Jeffrey Zell, Sumter County School Board Member
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.