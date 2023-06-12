S.C. Alzheimer’s advocates make plea for drug access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend, Alzheimer’s advocates will rally in South Carolina’s capital city to demand access to the few treatment options available for the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association says without this access right now, 2,000 people per day progress beyond the point where these drugs can help them.

“The people who have early stages are asking us to let them and their doctors choose their medical treatment and not bar them from access,” said Taylor Wilson of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina.

Within the next month – the Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether it’ll approve a drug that appears to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.

IF YOU GO:

The statewide rally for access to Alzheimer’s treatment will be this Saturday morning in Columbia. It’ll happen from 10-11 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.

Medicare and Medicaid initially said they wouldn’t cover the cost for all patients – with the drug priced at more than $26,000 a year out of pocket.

Now they say they will pay for it, but only if doctors take part in a registry that has yet to be rolled out.

Advocates say this access is what they’ve been fighting for on their Walks to End Alzheimer’s every year – for people to have more time with their loved ones.

“I lost my Gran to Alzheimer’s when I was 14,” Laura Joseph said. “If she had access to the treatments that we have today, we would’ve been able to have more time together.”

It’s become even more personal recently.

Joseph herself was diagnosed with a condition that’s been linked to the early stages of Alzheimer’s and other dementias for some people.

“It could be that some of these medications could help me in the future, but if I don’t have access to them … then that’s putting me potentially at a disadvantage,” she said.

Right now, an estimated 110,000 South Carolinians are living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias in South Carolina.

That number’s expected to keep rising.

