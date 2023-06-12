Submit Photos/Videos
Roadwork along I-20 could bring delays in Columbia County

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
By Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation will have contractors working this week at two spots along Interstate 20 in Columbia County:

  • Westbound I-20 from mile markers 180 to 180.5: Crews will be replacing slabs. They will operate day and night to get this done as quickly and efficiently as possible. This lane closure will be in place throughout the week.
  • I-20 at Belair Road: Crews will be working on a bridge preservation project, painting the steel superstructure. This project involves possible lanes closures in both the northbound and southbound directions of Belair from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. If possible, plan an alternate route.

