Preview released for baseball movie shot in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may notice something familiar in the movie trailer for “The Hill.”

The film follows the story of Rickey Hill and his journey in professional baseball with a degenerative disease.

You can see shots of our area in this trailer, and Lake Olmstead Stadium takes center stage in a lot of it.

The movie was filmed here back in 2021 with a lot of local residents as extras.

“The Hill” hits theaters Aug. 25.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.