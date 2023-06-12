Submit Photos/Videos
Preview released for baseball movie shot in Augusta

The film follows the story of Rickey Hill and his journey in professional baseball with a degenerative disease.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may notice something familiar in the movie trailer for “The Hill.”

You can see shots of our area in this trailer, and Lake Olmstead Stadium takes center stage in a lot of it.

The movie was filmed here back in 2021 with a lot of local residents as extras.

“The Hill” hits theaters Aug. 25.

