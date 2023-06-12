Preview released for baseball movie shot in Augusta
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may notice something familiar in the movie trailer for “The Hill.”
The film follows the story of Rickey Hill and his journey in professional baseball with a degenerative disease.
You can see shots of our area in this trailer, and Lake Olmstead Stadium takes center stage in a lot of it.
The movie was filmed here back in 2021 with a lot of local residents as extras.
“The Hill” hits theaters Aug. 25.
