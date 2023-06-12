Parker’s Kitchen announces location of new store in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parker’s Kitchen has announced the location of a store it plans to open soon in Augusta.

The company plans to open a Parker’s Kitchen at Windsor Spring and Tobacco roads in 2024, with additional locations to be announced in the coming months. The company also plans at least one location in Columbia County and is working to expand in Aiken.

“We’re thrilled to join the Augusta community and to serve local customers while giving back to support local schools,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “As we looked for opportunities to expand, Augusta was a natural fit for us.”

He said it’s a growing market that builds upon the company’s existing corporate footprint.

It’ll take the place of a former Popeye’s that’s been closed since 2007.

It’ll sell Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items.

The 3,800-square-foot store will feature Lowcountry-inspired architecture with a hallmark glass-front façade, lime-washed brick and designer lighting.

“We’re delighted to welcome Parker’s to Augusta and appreciate this important investment in our community,” said Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson, whose campaign headquarters were at the same intersection. “This property at Windsor Spring and Tobacco Road needs to be uplifted, and we think Parker’s Kitchen will provide an excellent new food option that will be beneficial for the community.”

The new Parker’s Kitchen in Augusta will offer popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and convenient electronic kiosk ordering.

Highlights will include chicken tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese and potato logs as well as freshly made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, Fancy Lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with chewy ice and a wide range of convenience items. The new store will offer regular, diesel and non-ethanol fuel at six fueling positions.

“We saw the Windsor Spring location as a strong opportunity to introduce our brand to the market and to revitalize a key corner in downtown Augusta,” said Parker. “We’ve seen strong growth in the Augusta market and can’t wait to give back to the local community through a wide range of charitable initiatives designed to support the communities where we operate stores.”

Parker’s gives back to every community where stores are located through the popular Fueling the Community program, which donates a portion of all gas sold on the first Wednesday of the month to area schools. To date, the Fueling the Community program has donated nearly $2 million to schools in Georgia and South Carolina.

Savannah-based Parker’s operates 76 stores.

