Paine College to host meeting to improve broadband across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College is partnering with Georgia Technology Authority to host a meeting to discuss improving internet accessibility in our communities.

Organizers say you will learn about free funding to expand access and brainstorm ways to improve connectivity across the state.

The event is on June 14 at 10 a.m. in the HEAL Complex, Room B101, at 1255 Druid Park Avenue.

All Georgia and CSRA stakeholders and residents can attend. Registration is not mandatory but appreciated.

For more information, contact Oneisha Freeman at (470) 217-7289 or Helene Carter at Paine College at (706) 821- 8323.

