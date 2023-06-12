One on One with Richard Rogers | Adventure with Authentic Augusta Experiences

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a whole new way to experience the interesting people and places Augusta has to offer, it’s called Authentic Augusta Experiences, and it may change the way you see the city.

Jennifer Bowen is with Destination Augusta and she’s in our studio this morning to talk one on one with Richard Rogers.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.