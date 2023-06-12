New Augusta murals, sculptures spark community involvement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Garden City is transforming as new murals, sculptures and painted crosswalks are popping up all over downtown Augusta.

There is a growing community push behind the new colorful pieces.

If you’ve ever been walking through downtown Augusta, there’s probably been a piece of artwork or two that’s caught your eye.

But where do these artworks come from, and what do they bring to the community?

Around almost any corner you turn in downtown Augusta, a mural, sculpture, or painted traffic box can be found.

“I think art in public spaces is vital, because otherwise, it’s the architects and engineers that get to dictate what a place looks like, and it’s really the people, the artists that are out here living that are the breathing culture of a city,” said Jason Craig, Augusta muralist and graphic designer.

The art in Augusta is not just a part of the community but helps to create the community itself.

Addison Niday, a painter, said: “I think it brings us all together. I’ve never felt like more that I’m part of a family here than anywhere else that I’ve been.”

One piece that will catch your eye is the rotating mural which is repainted by a different artist every 100 days.

“I thought it would be a really rad opportunity for any artist that’s never done a mural before or that’s done one hundred murals to showcase their work in a more public fashion,” said Niday.

Another project bringing opportunities for aspiring artists is a mural camp for teens.

Craig said: “I think that it’s very cool for me to be able to teach these kids things that I didn’t learn, and I’m still learning until I was well into my adulthood.”

And those students value those murals just as much as their teachers.

Macie Lynn Savage, mural camp participant, said: “I like seeing murals, because it’s like, I’m trying to find the deeper meaning behind them because there’s usually a deeper meaning.”

