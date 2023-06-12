Multiple locals indicted, prosecuted on federal firearms charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local people have been indicted on felony charges, while other local defendants have been sentenced to federal prison or await further proceedings, according to The United States Department of Justice.

Officials say the subjects below were indicted during the June U.S. District Court Grand Jury term.

Thomas Antonio Heard, 36, of Washington, Ga., is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Isaac Wilford Stewart, 23, of Augusta, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say defendants recently adjudicated on federal firearms charges include:

Ricky Maurice Johnson, 35, of Swainsboro, Ga. , was sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In June 2022, Johnson sped away from a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempting a traffic stop and was arrested after a brief foot chase. Savannah Police officers found a pistol Johnson dropped during the chase. Johnson has a prior felony conviction for illegal firearms possession.

Titus Nathaniel Travis, 23, of Augusta, was sentenced to 70 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Travis was on probation from a prior felony conviction in June 2022 when Richmond County deputies, FBI agents and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision searched Titus’ residence and found two pistols and a rifle. Travis is a member of a Bloods-affiliated criminal street gang, officials say.

Kevon Quantae Davis, 23, of Augusta, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County deputies arrested Davis in January 2022 as part of Operation Grace, a gang-focused investigation in coordination with the FBI. According to officials, a member of the Bolt Alley Drive Boyz street gang, Davis dropped a pistol while running on foot from deputies.

Amir Dontell Foreman , 27, of Augusta, was sentenced to five years probation and fined $1,200 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County deputies arrested Foreman in August 2022 after finding a pistol in his vehicle during a traffic stop as part of Operation Grace.

Calvin Lomont Powell Jr., 22, of Waynesboro, Ga. , awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials say Georgia State Patrol troopers found a pistol, drugs, and cash in Powell’s car during a June 2022 traffic stop.

Lyondo Larell Ware, 43, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ware was on felony probation when Richmond County deputies found a loaded pistol while searching his residence in September 2021.

Tavares L. Freeman Jr., 22, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Freeman was arrested in August 2022 after he was seen tossing a pistol from a window of his home as Richmond County deputies and agents from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision arrived to conduct a search of the residence. Freeman was on probation for a state felony conviction at the time, according to officials.

Todd Joseph Harbuck, 47, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Harbuck was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a domestic violence incident in Columbia County. Harbuck has a previous federal conviction for gun possession by a convicted felon and multiple state-level convictions for violent felonies.

The cases are being prosecuted for the United States by the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office.

