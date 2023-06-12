Longtime Augusta journalist passes away at age 77

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A longtime local journalist, author, musician, veteran and historian is gone.

The family of Don “Ramblin” Rhodes, 77, says he passed away Friday afternoon at Piedmont Hospital.

He came here in 1971 to be a city government reporter in Augusta after working in Savannah.

We talked to a publisher with Augusta Good News on how his stories on music and history impacted the CSRA.

“He knew everybody in Augusta, and he had a story about everybody in Augusta. If you talked to Don, you needed to make sure you had time to talk to him because he knew dates, places, he could take you there. And sometimes he did ramble when you talked to him, but he knew the whole picture. He did love this community,” said Chirmain Brackett.

The family says the Posey Funeral Home in North Augusta will finalize funeral arrangements by next week.

