Learning at this local children’s museum is out of this world

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local children’s museum is blasting off into summer with space-themed play dates, but they’re more than just a chance to have fun.

Spaceships, sensory-friendly activities, and even costumes are all features of the playdates at Imagination Station Children’s Museum.

Katelyn Weekley is a volunteer, and she said her sons love visiting the museum.

“It’s just been such a fantastic opportunity for us to get out of the house, just let my kids be themselves and just have fun,” said Weekley.

One thing her oldest son enjoys most is the themes.

“So right now, it’s space themed, and you will always find him running around in an astronaut suit,” said Weekley.

But the themes are just part of the fun.

“It was a great outlet to get my oldest out and about. He has a ton of energy,” said Weekley. “He’s been diagnosed as ADHD. So he is neurotypical. It has been a fantastic outlet for him.”

She says she loves it too, because the museum embraces his neurodivergence.

“It was so cool to find a place that just embraces his creativity,” she said. “So it’s been really fun to meet other volunteers who are, understand me understand my kids.”

While having a great time is important, Melissa Swan, the president of the museum, said their goal is for kids to learn too.

“When kids learn actively, they’re able to hold in more. They’re able to have places where they can build off of because their memory records it,” said Swan.

But it’s not the same kind of learning you’d see in a classroom.

“They get to run around with rocket ships, and they get to go inside the play spaces, and really let their imaginations explore,” said Swan.

While it may not actually be outer space, the fun here is out of this world.

Weekley said, “He always has just such a great time, and We really, really enjoy it.”

The space playdate happens once a week for museum members, and it is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday.

