Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Learning at this local children’s museum is out of this world

Imagination Station promotes learning and fun with Space themed playdates
Imagination Station promotes learning and fun with Space themed playdates(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local children’s museum is blasting off into summer with space-themed play dates, but they’re more than just a chance to have fun.

Spaceships, sensory-friendly activities, and even costumes are all features of the playdates at Imagination Station Children’s Museum.

Katelyn Weekley is a volunteer, and she said her sons love visiting the museum.

“It’s just been such a fantastic opportunity for us to get out of the house, just let my kids be themselves and just have fun,” said Weekley.

One thing her oldest son enjoys most is the themes.

“So right now, it’s space themed, and you will always find him running around in an astronaut suit,” said Weekley.

MORE | Parker’s Kitchen announces location of new store in Augusta

But the themes are just part of the fun.

“It was a great outlet to get my oldest out and about. He has a ton of energy,” said Weekley. “He’s been diagnosed as ADHD. So he is neurotypical. It has been a fantastic outlet for him.”

She says she loves it too, because the museum embraces his neurodivergence.

“It was so cool to find a place that just embraces his creativity,” she said. “So it’s been really fun to meet other volunteers who are, understand me understand my kids.”

While having a great time is important, Melissa Swan, the president of the museum, said their goal is for kids to learn too.

MORE | Support flows from Aiken businesses for young shooting victim

“When kids learn actively, they’re able to hold in more. They’re able to have places where they can build off of because their memory records it,” said Swan.

But it’s not the same kind of learning you’d see in a classroom.

“They get to run around with rocket ships, and they get to go inside the play spaces, and really let their imaginations explore,” said Swan.

While it may not actually be outer space, the fun here is out of this world.

Weekley said, “He always has just such a great time, and We really, really enjoy it.”

The space playdate happens once a week for museum members, and it is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One woman dead in Richmond County car accident
Car accident generic
Weekend traffic accidents kill 3 people across CSRA
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Berkley Hills
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead in Allendale County car accident
A car flipped on its side on Hillview Dr & Ascauga Lake
1 person freed from car on its side near Graniteville

Latest News

Past Thurmond spillway gate test.
Water to gush from spillway in test at Strom Thurmond Lake
Senator Jon Ossoff discusses military housing on Atlanta radio
Olive Road bridge, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta leader presses for solutions on Olive Road bridge
Experts at LSU say cyber security attacks are becoming more and more common.
Longtime Augusta journalist passes away at age 77