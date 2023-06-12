How grants will boost anti-crime technology across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Technology plays a big part in how local agencies will use millions in grant funding from the Georgia governor’s office.

Announced last week, the grants will pay for license plate readers in McDuffie County, body cameras and technology to fight gun violence in Richmond County, and higher-quality equipment in Screven County.

The local grants are among more than $83.5 million for 118 projects to address law enforcement staffing challenges that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDuffie County is getting $300,025 to launch an initiative it’s calling EYES – for Enhancing Your Everyday Safety.

It will involve a series of license plate reader cameras at strategic locations to track vehicles coming in and out of the community.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office plans to install 25 of the cameras made by Flock Safety.

“The ability to potentially have real-time data about the movement or the general identification of possible suspect vehicles will only enhance our ability to investigate crimes,” McDuffie County Sheriff Logan Marshall said.

The locations haven’t been picked yet.

“We have already looked at several locations, but we want to make sure we are providing the most coverage, especially in areas that are entry and exit points for our county,” Marshall said.

Officials expect the cameras to be in place over the next few months, and the grant will pay for them through 2026. Then officials will look at whether to keep using them.

Other agencies getting technology grants include:

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is getting $970,392 to buy new body cameras and $284,625 for technology and “proactive policing methods” to combat gun violence.

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office is getting $1.6 million for screening equipment and technology to prevent gun crimes in court.

The city of Sylvania will get $159,005 for law enforcement-grade equipment.

Some other local counties are using grant funds for more human-based efforts.

A $1.6 million grant will pay for a mobile crisis response team – the state’s first for rural communities – in Washington, Hancock, Glascock, Jefferson, Johnson and Wilkinson counties.

And the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is getting $1.3 million for its youth violence crime reduction and prevention program.

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said Gov. Brian Kemp “has recognized the importance of helping rural communities like Burke County to address socio-economic issues and inequalities that affect our quality of life.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.