Gov. Kemp explains absence from state GOP convention

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp finally offered some insight into why he didn’t attend the state GOP convention in Columbus this past weekend.

The state’s highest-ranking official declined to attend after urging the party in recent months to move on from the influence of a legally fraught former president Donald Trump, who was the event’s keynote speaker.

“I didn’t boycott the convention, I just didn’t go because the chairman, as you know, was working against the whole statewide ticket last year and I wasn’t going to go and support an event that he was in charge of,” Kemp said.

Atlanta News First posed the question to the governor at an education event with the Southern Regional Education Board downtown on Monday.

The outgoing state GOP chairman, David Shafer, stepped down recently upon news that he could face charges this summer. The Fulton County District Attorney’s office is investigating Shafer for his role as a false elector for Trump in the wake of the 2020 election.

“I’ve worked very hard for Republicans,” Kemp added. “I’m going to continue to do that to make sure that we win Georgia in 2024. I did that to make sure that we won at the state level in 2022 and I’m committed to doing that in the future.”

With Kemp absent from the convention, Lt. Governor Burt Jones, (R) – Jackson, was the highest-ranking state elected official at the conference. He pushed back against the sentiment that the state GOP is fractured over ideological issues.

“I’ve gotten calls from our dear friends in the media asking me why I was the only statewide elected official that was going to be at the convention,” said Jones. “The next question they always ask is, why is the Republican party so fractured? Why are they so divided? And I tell them very quickly, I say I don’t think we’re divided. I say I don’t think we’re divided at all. I think now more than ever, we’re energized.”

Trump claims ‘total exoneration,’ special grand jury recommends perjury charges

Trump’s indictment adds to his list of firsts in American politics:

First president to be impeached in the 21st century

First president to be impeached twice in U.S. history, as well as the first to be acquitted twice;

First president in the 21st century to be defeated in a re-election bid;

First Republican president since George H.W. Bush in 1992 to be defeated in a re-election bid;

First modern ex-president to lose a re-election bid and then launch a third bid.

First ex-president in history to face criminal charges.

First ex-president in history to face criminal charges while running a White House campaign.

“The Grand Jury heard extensive testimony on the subject of alleged election fraud from poll workers, investigators, technical experts, and State of Georgia employees and officials, as well as from persons still claiming that such fraud took place,” said the partial release of the grand jury report. “We find by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.”

