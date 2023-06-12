Goats on the lam: Camilla PD wrangles goats at gas station, finds them homes

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, the Camilla Police Department responded to a gas station for its most harrowing adventure yet — goats.

The goats were hanging out in the Circle K parking lot. With the help of officers from the department, they assisted in wrangling the goats and finding them homes.

“Is this what the commercial meant by ‘grab life by the horns,’” a Facebook post from the department said.

The Camilla Circle K had some new patrons this weekend — goats. (Camilla Police Department)

