Family and friends remember man murdered a year ago at Captain D’s

Friends, family and neighbors are remembering an Augusta man who lost his life to gun violence nearly a year ago.
By Sydney Hood
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends, family and neighbors are remembering an Augusta man who lost his life to gun violence nearly a year ago.

Last June 14, Eurl Kittles, also known to many as Black Hollywood or Tay, was killed at the Captain D’s restaurant on Wrightsboro Road.

Over the weekend, Blackout Against Gun Violence was held at the Level 9 Sports Bar and Grill.

Kittles’ family members said they hope they can put an end to gun violence.

MORE | Witnesses recall terror of Walmart shooting

“We know that he’s not the only loved one that was lost in the CSRA. But we want to make a difference. We want everybody to stop, put the guns down, stop the violence. And just get together and love each other,” said Kittles’ sister Valerie Nesmith.

The family wants to make Blackout Against Gun Violence an annual event to bring more awareness to gun violence in the community.

Although Level 9 is facing six months of probation because of crimes that have happened there, the owner says Blackout Against Gun Violence was strictly about honoring his friend and business partner.

“On June 14, a chain was broken in between us when he was taken from us,” Nesmith said.

Euronda Kittles is another sister.

“Brother forever. My best friend, yes. You saw one, you saw the other. And whenever we were together, he was side by side.”

She said is motto was: “Nobody beats you when you work hard.”

Subrene Kittles, another sister, said:

“Family is important. And all you at once you make those memories, they’re there forever.”

