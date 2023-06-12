Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers and storms are expected to move through early Monday morning. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast again today with highs in the low to mid 80s once again. Our weather pattern looks to stay unsettled with rainfall chances every day through this weekend as a series of upper-level disturbances move through our region. Highs will stay below to near average in the mid to upper 80s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

