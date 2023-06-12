Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Unsettled pattern most of the week with showers and storms each day. Highs below average through Thursday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers and storms are expected to move through early Monday morning. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast again today with highs in the low to mid 80s once again. Our weather pattern looks to stay unsettled with rainfall chances every day through this weekend as a series of upper-level disturbances move through our region. Highs will stay below to near average in the mid to upper 80s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Morning Jog Forecast
AM Storms, Below Average Highs This Week
early storms
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
early storms
Anthony's 11pm Forecast: 6/11
STORMY SUNDAY
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding