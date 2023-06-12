Crash with injuries slows traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a traffic tie-up Monday afternoon on eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway after an accident at Windsor Spring Road.
The crash was reported as an injury accident just after 3 p.m.
A social media user posted a photo of a flipped truck on an exit ramp.
By 3:40 p.m., there was a traffic slowdown on eastbound Bobby Jones between Deans Bridge Road and Windsor Spring Road.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.