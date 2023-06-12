Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Crash with injuries slows traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a traffic tie-up Monday afternoon on eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway after an accident at Windsor Spring Road.

The crash was reported as an injury accident just after 3 p.m.

A social media user posted a photo of a flipped truck on an exit ramp.

By 3:40 p.m., there was a traffic slowdown on eastbound Bobby Jones between Deans Bridge Road and Windsor Spring Road.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One woman dead in Richmond County car accident
Car accident generic
Weekend traffic accidents kill 3 people across CSRA
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Berkley Hills
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead in Allendale County car accident
A car flipped on its side on Hillview Dr & Ascauga Lake
1 person freed from car on its side near Graniteville

Latest News

Nonprofit aims at preventing PTSD
Past Thurmond spillway gate test.
Water to gush from spillway in test at Strom Thurmond Lake
Senator Jon Ossoff discusses military housing on Atlanta radio
Imagination Station promotes learning and fun with Space themed playdates
Learning at this local children’s museum is out of this world