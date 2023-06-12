Crash with injuries slows traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a traffic tie-up Monday afternoon on eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway after an accident at Windsor Spring Road.

The crash was reported as an injury accident just after 3 p.m.

A social media user posted a photo of a flipped truck on an exit ramp.

By 3:40 p.m., there was a traffic slowdown on eastbound Bobby Jones between Deans Bridge Road and Windsor Spring Road.

