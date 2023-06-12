Bojangles tour to stop in Augusta to honor heroes, raise money

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bojangles is stopping in Augusta during its three-week tour to honor troops and first responders while raising money in a patriotically decorated ambulance as part of its Star-Spangled Big Bo Box campaign.

The campaign honors America’s heroes and raises money for its partner, Folds of Honor.

The fast food mobile will be here on June 21.

The Bo Heroes Mobile will travel across South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia while stopping at military bases, fire stations, and police stations.

At each stop, Bojangles will show its appreciation for the brave heroes with chicken, biscuits, and tea.

“Our goal for this Bo Heroes Mobile is to show these brave service men and women that we’re grateful for their sacrifices and are proud to support them not just with this campaign, but throughout the year,” said Tom Boland, Bojangles’ chief marketing officer in a release.

At the end of the tour, the chain is inviting 200 service members, first responders, and Folds of Honor recipients from across the brand’s footprint to Charlotte FC’s Military Hero Night on July 8.

