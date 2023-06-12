Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta leader presses for solutions on Olive Road bridge

By Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of crashes and city officials saying their hands are basically tied, the problem of the notorious Olive Road bridge will go before Augusta commissioners.

Augusta Commission member Wayne Guilfoyle asked for a discussion Tuesday on solutions to prevent drivers from hitting low bridges.

The railroad bridge over Olive Road is so low that a standard box truck can’t pass under it. As a result, trucks hit it and get stuck under it multiple times a year, despite a plethora of signs and warnings. It’s already happened once this month.

Despite countless inspections from railroad company CSX and the city, no one wants to raise the overpass due to costs.

People have suggested hanging something above the road at the height of the bridge. If drivers hit that, they’ll know their vehicles are too tall to fit.

John Ussery, assistant director of traffic engineering, said he’s against that for liability reasons.

He also says it’s impractical for Olive Road to be closed.

Augusta traffic engineering workers say they’re working with CSX on a solution and have had talks about what to do, but no plans have been made.

Now it looks like Guilfoyle may be turning up the heat.

