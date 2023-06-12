Atlanta cops arrest 2 women caught dancing on top of police car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police said they arrested at least two women for dancing on top of a patrol car in front of hundreds of people gathered Saturday night in the middle of a busy intersection.

Officers responded to William H. Borders and Edgewood Avenue over reports of a large crowd gathered in the area. While attempting to clear the street, police say a woman approached a parked patrol car and began dancing in front of it.

VIDEO: Woman seen dancing on top of police car in front of hundreds of people

“Onlookers within the crowd encouraged the female to climb on top of the patrol crowd and continue dancing,” APD said in a press release obtained by Atlanta News First.

The incident, which was caught on camera by someone in the crowd, lasted less than 40 seconds.

Responding officers guided the woman, later identified as Atrina Jones, down from the vehicle and arrested her.

Mugshot: Atrina Jones (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta police released a second video Monday of another woman seen dancing on an officer’s car, identified as Shandela McKnight. In the video, the officer asked the woman to stop. She did, but then proceeded to get back on the car. That’s when she was placed under arrest.

Atlanta police arrested two women for dancing on top of an Atlanta Police patrol car in front of hundreds of people.

At least three other people were arrested on drug-related charges.

Jones is being held in the Atlanta City Detention Center. She is facing disorderly conduct charges.

