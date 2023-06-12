Aiken community uplifts Walmart shooting victim one bracelet at a time

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - From New York to California and down to Hawaii, strangers from all 50 states are sending their support to Ashton Rickard and her family.

Rickard is recovering from surgery after being shot last week at a Walmart in Aiken , and an 11-year-old is trying to help the family with medical costs one bracelet at a time.

Shoppers have walked through the doors at the Walmart on Whiskey Road, never knowing the name Ashton Rickard. Now they say her name and a whispered prayer before they go to bed each night.

For an 11-year-old that prayer is worn on her wrist.

“I didn’t know it was gonna be this big of a thing. It can happen to anybody,” said Josie Mims.

A tether between two strangers- an 11-year-old sitting in her grandma’s kitchen, the other, 13, laying in a hospital bed.

“I immediately said I needed to do something for her. Because that wasn’t right. That that happened to her,” said Mims.

That something was a bracelet.

“I think this like it’s like how I was blessed today,” said Mims. From the colors to the final knot, “It could really go with anything. And know that you’re thinking about her,” said Mims.

The bracelets are speaking words until Mims can say them herself.

“I’m probably gonna say ‘You are amazing girl. You’ve been a long way. And you have a lot of strength in you, and you got this,’” said Mims.

This isn’t the first time that Mims has made bracelets. She’s made more than 1000. So far, her plan is for all that money to be dedicated back to Rickard.

The bracelets are $1.

If anyone is interested in buying a bracelet, visit Mim’s Facebook page.

