One woman dead in Richmond County car accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a multi- car accident that killed a Richmond County woman.

According to Mark Bowen, the Coroner of Richmond County, that crash happened on Saturday night on I-520 at exit five, and involved multiple vehicles.

Bowen said the victim in that crash was pronounced dead on the scene around 10:50 p.m. and has been identified Yikeyia Chandler, 32, Hephzibah.

An autopsy has been scheduled according to the coroner.

Details on what caused the accident are limited at this time.

Stay with WRDW News 12 as we work to learn more on this developing story.

