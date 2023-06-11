Submit Photos/Videos
One person dead in Allendale County Car Accident

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Gray)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Allendale County Saturday night.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Ulmer Road near Shady Grove Road.

SCHP said the accident happened when the 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling East on Ulmer ran off the left side of the road and hit a ravine.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was killed due to the injuries from the crash.

This accident is currently under investigation, and we are reaching out to the Allendale County Coroner for more information on that victim.

Stay with News 12 as this story develops.

