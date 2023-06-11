One person dead in Allendale County Car Accident

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Allendale County Saturday night.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Ulmer Road near Shady Grove Road.

SCHP said the accident happened when the 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling East on Ulmer ran off the left side of the road and hit a ravine.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was killed due to the injuries from the crash.

This accident is currently under investigation, and we are reaching out to the Allendale County Coroner for more information on that victim.

