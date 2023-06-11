1 dead after vehicle crashes into a tree on I-20 median
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 20.
At 1:26 p.m., a driver in a 2014 Kia Optima was traveling east on I-20 when they exited the roadway at the 35-mile marker, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
They say the driver exited the roadway to the left and died upon impact, after hitting a tree in the median.
While information is limited at this time, News 12 is reaching out to the Aiken County Coroner for more on the deceased.
