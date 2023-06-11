Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 dead after vehicle crashes into a tree on I-20 median

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 20.

At 1:26 p.m., a driver in a 2014 Kia Optima was traveling east on I-20 when they exited the roadway at the 35-mile marker, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

They say the driver exited the roadway to the left and died upon impact, after hitting a tree in the median.

While information is limited at this time, News 12 is reaching out to the Aiken County Coroner for more on the deceased.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car flipped on its side on Hillview Dr & Ascauga Lake
1 person freed from car on its side near Graniteville
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One woman dead in Richmond County car accident
Walmart- Whiskey Road
13-year-old girl undergoes several surgeries after Walmart shooting
Support pours in for 13-year-old shooting victim
Support pours in from Aiken businesses for 13-year-old shooting victim
When you file your taxes next year, your state refund might look a little light.
SC Dept. of Revenue reminds tax payers of withholding changes

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead in Allendale County Car Accident
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One woman dead in Richmond County car accident
The family of Eurl Kittles honors his memory a year after his death in Augusta.
Blackout for Gun Violence 2023
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump derides charges as ‘election interference,’ calls out Fulton County DA