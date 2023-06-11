Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

On and off showers and storms today with a few severe storms possible. Unsettled weather pattern for the week ahead.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After near record-breaking cool temperatures to start Saturday, morning lows this morning only bottomed out in the middle to upper 60s with winds from the south between 5-10 mph. A southerly breeze will increase the humidity over the next several days keeping our mornings mild in the mid 60s.

Today got off to a dry start but scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in during the afternoon. As a result, afternoon highs will be a bit cooler mainly in the middle 80s. A few locations could stay in the low 80s if rainfall moves in earlier in the day. Severe storms are possible today so be sure to stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts. Download our WRDW First Alert Weather App if you haven’t already.

Strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and again tonight.
Strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and again tonight.(WRDW)
Localized flooding issues will be possible with heavy downpours expected at times today.
Localized flooding issues will be possible with heavy downpours expected at times today.(WRDW)

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast again Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s once again. Our weather pattern looks to stay unsettled with rainfall chances every day through next weekend as a series of upper level disturbances move through our region. Highs will stay below to near average in the mid to upper 80s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car flipped on its side on Hillview Dr & Ascauga Lake
1 person freed from car on its side near Graniteville
Walmart- Whiskey Road
13-year-old girl undergoes several surgeries after Walmart shooting
Support pours in for 13-year-old shooting victim
Support pours in from Aiken businesses for 13-year-old shooting victim
Zaire Person's mother and grandmother
A family’s call for answers after death of 15-year-old son
Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32.
Bond denied for man accused of shooting teen at Walmart

Latest News

Showers and storms tomorrow
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Showers and storms tomorrow
Anthony's 11pm Forecast: 6/10
Sunshine and low humidity Saturday will give way to scattered thunderstorms Sunday.
6/10/2023 Morning Weather Update
Sunshine and low humidity Saturday will give way to scattered thunderstorms Sunday.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still