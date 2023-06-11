Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After near record-breaking cool temperatures to start Saturday, morning lows this morning only bottomed out in the middle to upper 60s with winds from the south between 5-10 mph. A southerly breeze will increase the humidity over the next several days keeping our mornings mild in the mid 60s.

Today got off to a dry start but scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in during the afternoon. As a result, afternoon highs will be a bit cooler mainly in the middle 80s. A few locations could stay in the low 80s if rainfall moves in earlier in the day. Severe storms are possible today so be sure to stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts. Download our WRDW First Alert Weather App if you haven’t already.

Strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and again tonight. (WRDW)

Localized flooding issues will be possible with heavy downpours expected at times today. (WRDW)

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast again Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s once again. Our weather pattern looks to stay unsettled with rainfall chances every day through next weekend as a series of upper level disturbances move through our region. Highs will stay below to near average in the mid to upper 80s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.