Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Isolated Storms Tonight & Monday Morning | More Storms Possible This Week With Below Average Temps
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a stormy afternoon with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and even a few severe thunderstorm warning issued. We did have a couple of reports of storm damage in our southern counties with a few trees that had fallen over.

Storm Reports from this afternoon
Storm Reports from this afternoon(WRDW)

Fortunately, the widespread severe risk has come to an end, however, a few more scattered storms will be possible this evening. Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast again late tonight into early Monday morning, some of which could be on the stronger to severe side.

Severe Threat Tonight
Severe Threat Tonight(WRDW)

Tomorrow morning will be mild with temps remaining in the upper 60s with highs in the low to mid-80s once again. We’ll dry things out for tomorrow afternoon with an isolated shower not being ruled out. We’ll remain on the dryer side through late Tuesday before our next system brings us additional shower and storm chances through Thursday.

There is still plenty of uncertainty with the storm system’s path and its overall strength by the time it reaches the CSRA. As of now, scattered showers look possible Wednesday morning with the heaviest activity coming Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The overall severe risk looks to be on the lower side but another 0.75″ - 1.25″ of rainfall could be possible causing a few minor flooding concerns in the usual trouble spots.

Flooding Threat Wednesday into Thursday
Flooding Threat Wednesday into Thursday(WRDW)

We’ll get another brief period of dry weather Thursday night into Friday with an isolated storm for Friday afternoon before another system arrives for next weekend.

Temperatures for the first half of the week will remain below average in the mid-80s with gradual warming back to seasonal highs near 90 by next weekend. Keep it here for the latest forecast and remember to download our First Alert Weather App so you can track the showers and storms yourself as you’re headed out the door.

