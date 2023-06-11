19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Berkley Hills

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old after a police pursuit from complaints of speeding in the Berkley Hills neighborhood near Evans.

At 12:05 p.m., a police pursuit ensued after a 2017 Dodge Charger failed to stop for a deputy in reference to speeding complaints in Berkley Hills, according to Major Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Major Morris says the pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes, starting on Berkley Hills Pass at William Few, and ending at the driver’s house in Berkley Hills.

During the pursuit, he says the driver, 19-year-old Umar Khan, also struck a patrol car as well as another vehicle with minimal damage.

Major Morris says Khan has been arrested and charged with numerous traffic charges.

News 12 will continue to update this incident as more information becomes available.

