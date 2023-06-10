Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger retires after 8 years of service

A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years...
A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years of service.(Lawrence Kansas Police Department)
By Julia Scammahorn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A beloved police dog in Kansas is retiring after spending eight years working for the department.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department shared the news this week that one of the community’s favorite police dogs affectionally known as Cheeseburger is calling it a career.

The 10-year-old animal served as a patrol service dog and was used to de-escalate dangerous situations, according to officials. He started in 2015 with Lawrence police working criminal apprehension, handler protection and narcotics detection.

Authorities said Cheeseburger will remain with the Lawrence police family in retirement. Sgt. Ron Ivener and his family are taking in the now retired police K-9.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32.
Bond denied for man accused of shooting teen at Walmart
Walmart- Whiskey Road
13-year-old girl undergoes several surgeries after Walmart shooting
Augusta fire crews responded to the fire on Copse Drive, and immediately noticed smoke showing...
Lightning sparks Augusta home fire; neighbor alerts owner
George Wilson
Man found guilty of murdering stepdaughter to control his wife
Classroom generic
Aiken County schools head to year-round calendar

Latest News

Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say
A car flipped on its side on Hillview Dr & Ascauga Lake
1 person freed from car on its side near Graniteville
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ in speech to Republicans in Georgia
People walk on the South Lawn of the White House during a Pride Month celebration Saturday,...
Biden marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month with celebration on White House South Lawn