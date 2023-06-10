Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After near record breaking cool temperatures to start the day Saturday, abundant sunshine and a light southeasterly breeze will warm temperatures nicely into the upper 80s to near 90 for the afternoon. The same front will lift back to the north Sunday as a warm front, as low pressure moves in from the west, bringing a good chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into Monday. Mostly sunny conditions return Tuesday, but another frontal system moves in Wednesday increasing rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

For Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be from the southeast at 2 to 7 mph.

Saturday night, clear skies in the evening will give way to increasing clouds after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 60s with winds from the south at 1 to 4 mph.

Sunday gets off to a dry start, but scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms move in during the afternoon. As a result, afternoon highs will be a bit cooler in the middle 80s. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast again Monday, then dry weather returns briefly on Tuesday, before the next storm system brings more rain for midweek.

