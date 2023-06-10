Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Staying dry, mild through Saturday. Chance of storms returns Sunday afternoon into early next week.
Meteorologist Chris Still has your First Alert Forecast.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After near record-breaking cool temperatures to start the day afternoon temps have warmed into the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. Tonight, clear skies in the evening will give way to increasing clouds after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 60s with winds from the south at 1 to 4 mph. A southerly breeze will increase the humidity over the next several days keeping our mornings mild in the mid 60s.

Sunday gets off to a dry start, but scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms move in during the afternoon. As a result, afternoon highs will be a bit cooler in the middle 80s. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast again Monday, then dry weather returns briefly on Tuesday, and temperatures will remain slightly below average in the mid-80s. Rain and storm chances will increase again for the second half of next week with temps staying in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32.
Bond denied for man accused of shooting teen at Walmart
Walmart- Whiskey Road
13-year-old girl undergoes several surgeries after Walmart shooting
Augusta fire crews responded to the fire on Copse Drive, and immediately noticed smoke showing...
Lightning sparks Augusta home fire; neighbor alerts owner
George Wilson
Man found guilty of murdering stepdaughter to control his wife
Classroom generic
Aiken County schools head to year-round calendar

Latest News

Sunshine and low humidity Saturday will give way to scattered thunderstorms Sunday.
6/10/2023 Morning Weather Update
Sunshine and low humidity Saturday will give way to scattered thunderstorms Sunday.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
storms sunday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
weekend outlook
Anthony's 5:30 PM Forecast: 6/9