Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After near record-breaking cool temperatures to start the day afternoon temps have warmed into the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. Tonight, clear skies in the evening will give way to increasing clouds after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 60s with winds from the south at 1 to 4 mph. A southerly breeze will increase the humidity over the next several days keeping our mornings mild in the mid 60s.

Sunday gets off to a dry start, but scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms move in during the afternoon. As a result, afternoon highs will be a bit cooler in the middle 80s. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast again Monday, then dry weather returns briefly on Tuesday, and temperatures will remain slightly below average in the mid-80s. Rain and storm chances will increase again for the second half of next week with temps staying in the mid to upper 80s.

