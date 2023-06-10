1 person freed from car on its side near Graniteville

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident that left one person trapped and a vehicle on its side is causing traffic delays near Graniteville, South Carolina.

Just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, News 12 captured photos from the scene of an accident on Ascauga Lake Road and Hillview Drive, where a car is turned on its side.

After reaching out to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, they confirm one person was extricated from the vehicle by the responding fire department in the area.

This is now being managed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation showed traffic delays going on at the intersection of this accident around 3:30 p.m., but our reporter on the scene confirms as of 4:25 p.m., traffic has cleared up.

While we are still working on details of what led up to this accident and who is involved, News 12 will continue to update this incident as more information comes in.

