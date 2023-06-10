Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 person freed from car on its side near Graniteville

Accident on Ascauga Lake Rd. and Hillview Dr left car on its side
A car flipped on its side on Hillview Dr & Ascauga Lake
A car flipped on its side on Hillview Dr & Ascauga Lake(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident that left one person trapped and a vehicle on its side is causing traffic delays near Graniteville, South Carolina.

Just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, News 12 captured photos from the scene of an accident on Ascauga Lake Road and Hillview Drive, where a car is turned on its side.

After reaching out to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, they confirm one person was extricated from the vehicle by the responding fire department in the area.

This is now being managed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation showed traffic delays going on at the intersection of this accident around 3:30 p.m., but our reporter on the scene confirms as of 4:25 p.m., traffic has cleared up.

While we are still working on details of what led up to this accident and who is involved, News 12 will continue to update this incident as more information comes in.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32.
Bond denied for man accused of shooting teen at Walmart
Walmart- Whiskey Road
13-year-old girl undergoes several surgeries after Walmart shooting
Augusta fire crews responded to the fire on Copse Drive, and immediately noticed smoke showing...
Lightning sparks Augusta home fire; neighbor alerts owner
George Wilson
Man found guilty of murdering stepdaughter to control his wife
Classroom generic
Aiken County schools head to year-round calendar

Latest News

Support pours in from Aiken businesses for 13-year-old shooting victim
Support pours in for 13-year-old shooting victim
Support pours in from Aiken businesses for 13-year-old shooting victim
Senator Jon Ossoff sits down with Meredith Anderson
Ossoff interviews News 12′s Meredith Anderson on radio show
Joshua Grant Me Hope
Grant Me Hope: After 10 years in foster care, ‘It’s kind of been hard’