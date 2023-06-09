Submit Photos/Videos
WATCH: White House correspondent explains Trump indictment

By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.

The indictment carries unmistakably grave legal consequences, including the possibility of prison if the former president is convicted.

Our White House correspondent Jon Decker is breaking down what this all means.

Watch above.

