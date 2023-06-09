WATCH: White House correspondent explains Trump indictment
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.
The indictment carries unmistakably grave legal consequences, including the possibility of prison if the former president is convicted.
Our White House correspondent Jon Decker is breaking down what this all means.
