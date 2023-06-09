WATCH: White House correspondent explains Trump indictment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.

The indictment carries unmistakably grave legal consequences, including the possibility of prison if the former president is convicted.

Our White House correspondent Jon Decker is breaking down what this all means.

Watch above.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.